Artsakh president sends condolences to family of politician Murad Petrosyan

On the occasion of the death of prominent social and political figure Murad Petrosyan, the President of Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence telegram.
"Deep pain and regret filled me after I learned about the death of Murad Petrosyan, a devoted son of Artsakh, an outstanding social and political figure.
Murad Petrosyan stood at the origins of the Artsakh national liberation movement and was one of the first to raise the banner of our struggle, becoming one of the pioneers of the uprising. He dedicated his entire life to the noble work of spreading and protecting the national ideology, leaving his indelible mark in our recent history.
Having held high positions in the legislative and executive bodies of the republic in different periods, Murad Petrosyan served his homeland and deservedly enjoyed the love and respect of his people. His death is a great loss for all of us.
On behalf of the people of the Republic of Artsakh, the government members and myself, I express my deepest condolences and support to the family, relatives and close friends of the deceased, as well as comrades-in-arms and those who shared his ideologies, I wish everyone strength and courage.
The memory of Murad Petrosyan will always be vivid in the memory of generations," the president’s message said.