Fragile truce between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad

A fragile truce in Gaza brokered by Egypt between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, meant to end five days of fighting between the two sides, went into effect at 10 pm Saturday and lasted until Sunday, Jerusalem Post reports.
Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi thanked the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed Israel's gratitude for Egypt's “vigorous efforts to bring about a ceasefire,” PM's Office said.
Mohammed al-Hindi, a senior representative of Islamic Jihad, who was called to Cairo last week for urgent talks with Egyptian intelligence officials, told the television network Al Jazeera that his group would maintain the ceasefire regime "as long as Israel does."