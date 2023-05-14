RA MoD holds briefing with military attachés and EU observers

On May 14, a briefing was held at the premises of the RA Ministry of Defense with the participation of defense attachés of foreign embassies accredited in the Republic of Armenia and representatives of the European Union Monitoring Capacity to Armenia, during which details were discussed regarding the situation created in the wake of the Azerbaijani provocation in the vicinity of the Gegharkunik region of the RA from May 11 to 12. This was reported by the RA Ministry of Defense.
In particular, the defense attachés got acquainted with the operational information on the course of military actions, directions and measures used, as well as official disinformation disseminated by Azerbaijan during the hostilities and in the subsequent period.
It was noted that as a result of the necessary defensive actions of the Armenian Armed Forces, the goals of the Azerbaijani military operations completely failed.