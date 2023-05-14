Vučić resigns as Serbian Progressive Party chairman

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has decided to resign as the chairman of the Serbian Progressive Party, Eprimefeed reports.
Vučić's readiness to step down as the head of the party became known at the end of January. This was then announced by the head of the party's executive committee, Darko Glišić, whose words were broadcast by the local TV channel Pink.
At the same time, the executive committee head explained that Vučić's departure from the post of the party chief does not mean his resignation from presidency.