Peskov calls agreements basis for settlement in South Caucasus

The implementation of the trilateral agreements between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will allow reaching a settlement in the South Caucasus. The signed documents have no alternative as a basis for resolving the situation, RIA Novosti reports, citing Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation.

"You know, Russia fully adheres to those trilateral documents that were signed two years ago. We base our opinion on the fact that they are still an uncontested basis for settlement. And in order to reach the settlement, we need to follow the path of implementing those agreements that were reached for the three [Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan]," he told Pavel Zarubin during the programme Moscow. Kremlin. Putin on the Russia-1 channel.

At the end of September 2020, hostilities resumed in Artsakh, which became a continuation of a long-term war and led to civilian casualties. The parties made several attempts to conclude a truce, but the tripartite agreement reached on the night of November 10 was the successful one. With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a complete ceasefire, remaining in their positions, and to the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of the fallen. In addition, Baku crossed the Karvachar and Berdzor regions, as well as part of the Akna region, which were previously under the control of the Republic of Artsakh and were not occupied by the Azerbaijani army during the war. Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region, including the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor.

Yerevan and Baku last year, with the mediation of Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty. This year early February, Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan stated that Armenia received Azerbaijan's next proposals on a peace treaty and was studying them. Later, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan, in turn, also submitted proposals for a peace treaty to Baku.