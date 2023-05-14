Zelenskyy: Germany earmarked over 11 billion euros for Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in order to have enough weapons for counter-attack operations, it is necessary to make several more visits to foreign partner countries, which will provide Ukraine with necessary weapons and equipment. This was announced during the joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UNIAN reports.
According to the Ukrainian President, Germany has earmarked over 11 billion euros in order to continue security support for Ukraine in the current and future years.