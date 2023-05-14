News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
May 14
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
May 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Show news feed
Two people die at ballot boxes in Turkey
Two people die at ballot boxes in Turkey
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Two people died at the polls from a heart attack in Riza and Trabzon, TRT Haber TV channel reports.

According to the channel, one of the deceased was an employee of the election commission. He had a heart attack while on duty. Arriving at the scene, emergency services took the man to the hospital but were unable to save him.

In the city of Trabzon, a 75-year-old woman, who came to the polling station with her relatives, died of a heart attack. She became unwell in the voting booth and soon passed away, Gazeta.ru reports.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos