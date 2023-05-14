Tatoyan: Azerbaijan will not limit itself to Artsakh and has no intention of peace regardless of the Artsakh issue

Azerbaijan will not limit itself to Artsakh and has no intention of peace regardless of the Artsakh issue. The former Ombudsman of Armenia, President of the Tatoyan Foundation Arman Tatoyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.
The goal of the Azerbaijani government is to numb our vigilance and advance aggression under the veil of false peace, and the destruction of Armenian identity.
Now, one of the fundamental goals of their state policy is to deepen the division and tension in our society, to make us all hostile to the Armenian Diaspora.
We would like to thank international lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian for their invaluable support in the preparation and analysis of evidence.
All of this is proven with uncontroverted evidence”, - he wrote.