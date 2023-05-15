Land Rover manufactures new all-terrain vehicle specifically for Red Cross

Land Rover has manufactured the new Defender 130 all-terrain vehicles specifically for the Red Cross, Motor.ru reported.

In 2023, Land Rover officially introduced the largest 8-seater Defender.

One of the samples of this novelty was adapted by the specialists of the plant together with the workers of the British Red Cross for the humanitarian work of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The vehicle was presented to the organization's North Wales employees. Queen Elizabeth II was the patron of the British Red Cross for 70 years, and the manufacture of this vehicle was adapted to Her Majesty's platinum anniversary.

This all-terrain vehicle has an external antenna with the ability to connect to 4G networks, providing a strong signal anywhere.

The vehicle, however, does not have a third row of seats. Instead, there is a built-in system of portable boxes for blankets, food, and emergency (storm, flood, fire, frost) first aid supplies.

Antibacterial seat covers, which can be washed, and rechargeable headlights are included in the additional options, and there is a built-in boiler.