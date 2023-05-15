Karabakh MP: Azerbaijan actions do not aim to close Artsakh issue once and for all

Azerbaijan's actions do not have the aim of closing the Artsakh issue once and for all because Azerbaijani president Aliyev declares at every opportunity that the Artsakh issue does not exist; that is, what is happening now is expansionism and refers to the sovereign territory of Armenia. Metakse Hakobyan, the secretary of the opposition "Justice" Faction of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), said told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, referring to the expectations from the tripartite meeting held in Brussels Sunday.

"When we draw parallels, today we are not able to operate the Kashen mine, the Sotk mine has been closed in Armenia for about a month; that is, the same thing is happening, it’s just that Armenia is bigger and it is not so obvious for our people. We can't wait for anything good anymore, we can wait for a quick agreement between the two leaders, which will address their false peace agenda, which will be accompanied by successive concessions for Armenia and Artsakh in the case of such a leader, whereas victory in the case of Azerbaijan," she said.

According to the Artsakh MP, the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders have already come to verbal agreements and we can expect the signing of the peace treaty every minute.

"Yes, one of the timeframes of signing the treaty can be June 1. And Azerbaijan's growing aggression towards Armenia is also one of the clear proofs that the treaty be signed faster. But the issue of Artsakh is not discussed there at all, they consider it purely in terms of our rights; that is, the way Azerbaijanis consider [it], as ethnic minorities in Azerbaijan. The authorities of Armenia, realizing that no guarantee from Azerbaijan can work, but they want to hear or sign some guarantee to close this issue and finish their actions with it, and until then, using Artsakh as a small coin to end this game," she said.

Reflecting on the domestic politics of Artsakh, Hakobyan said that a salvation front has been formed in Artsakh, an action plan has been developed, which will be announced soon. However, according to the lawmaker, there are also other actors who did not join this front.

The Opposition MP added that in the coming week, an announcement will be made about this salvation front and future actions.