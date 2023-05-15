Lukashenko does not attend Belarus National Day event

The President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, did not appear in public on the Day of the National Coat of Arms, the National Flag and the National Anthem on Sunday, several Belarusian and international periodicals and blogs reported.

The congratulation on behalf of Lukashenko was posted on the president's website, but it was read by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko during the festive ceremony.

As Spektr newspaper noted, Lukashenko personally attended this celebration in the last two years.

The last time the President of Belarus appeared in public was on May 9, at the Victory Day anniversary military parade in Moscow.

At that time, reporters focused on the fact that something was wrong with Lukashenko. He looked exhausted, he could not walk 300 meters across Red Square, and he had to use an electric car.

There was a bandage on his hand that is usually put on when an intravenous therapy is administered.

Also, Lukashenko did not attend the dinner with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders who came to Moscow.

In the evening, he flew back to Minsk and, contrary to tradition, he did not speak at the May 9 ceremony. Instead of Lukashenko, but upon his instructions, his speech was read by Minister of Defense Viktor Khrenin.

Other mass media reported earlier that there was a serious disorder in Lukashenko's body, which caused diseases of the endocrine system and heart. Doctors from Moscow have traveled to Minsk many times to treat the Belarusian president.