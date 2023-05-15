Deputy FM: EU monitoring mission in Armenia contributes to stabilization of situation

Together with its European Union (EU) partners, Armenia has been able to move forward with quite a lot of difficulties, to overcome unprecedented global challenges, and has also recorded significant achievements during these years. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan stated this during a press conference Monday dedicated to Europe Day and EU-Armenia relations.

Decades later, Armenia’s contacts with the EU have continuously developed, attracted new directions and areas, covering the entire range of political and sectoral issues; and this year, especially, they have enriched the decades-long successful cooperation with new domains and components, Hovhannisyan said, underscoring the EU monitoring mission in Armenia.

Armenia’s partners are surely contributing to the stabilization of the situation in the region, he emphasized.

Armenia appreciates and values the efforts made by the EU, particularly by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, he said.

Also, the Armenian deputy FM expresses his special gratitude to Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, who patiently and dedicatedly managed to raise Armenia-EU cooperation to a qualitatively new level, which will surely ensure the success of future actions.

Hovhannisyan said he clearly realizes that a peaceful and stable society can be formed only on human rights, fundamental freedoms, tolerance, and solidarity.