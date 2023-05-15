News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 15
USD
387.23
EUR
421.19
RUB
4.88
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.23
EUR
421.19
RUB
4.88
Show news feed
Deputy FM: EU monitoring mission in Armenia contributes to stabilization of situation
Deputy FM: EU monitoring mission in Armenia contributes to stabilization of situation
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Together with its European Union (EU) partners, Armenia has been able to move forward with quite a lot of difficulties, to overcome unprecedented global challenges, and has also recorded significant achievements during these years. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan stated this during a press conference Monday dedicated to Europe Day and EU-Armenia relations.

Decades later, Armenia’s contacts with the EU have continuously developed, attracted new directions and areas, covering the entire range of political and sectoral issues; and this year, especially, they have enriched the decades-long successful cooperation with new domains and components, Hovhannisyan said, underscoring the EU monitoring mission in Armenia.

Armenia’s partners are surely contributing to the stabilization of the situation in the region, he emphasized.

Armenia appreciates and values the efforts made by the EU, particularly by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, he said.

Also, the Armenian deputy FM expresses his special gratitude to Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, who patiently and dedicatedly managed to raise Armenia-EU cooperation to a qualitatively new level, which will surely ensure the success of future actions.

Hovhannisyan said he clearly realizes that a peaceful and stable society can be formed only on human rights, fundamental freedoms, tolerance, and solidarity.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bayramov, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks’ latest results
The Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs had a telephonic conversation…
 Security Council chief briefs NATO representatives on details of Armenia’s negotiations with Azerbaijan
During Grigoryan’s working visit to Brussels…
 EU delegation clarifies Ambassador Wiktorin statement about EU monitoring mission in Armenia
It is also not an intention that they had to be there while something happens…
 Envoy to Armenia: EU monitoring mission was not in Sotk
They don't want to end up where something is happening...
 Andrea Wiktorin: There are 1 or 2 points where Armenia troops are in border areas
There should be very clear Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation and demarcation, said the head of the EU Delegation to Armenia…
 EU diplomat hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will withdraw their troops
All issues should be discussed at the negotiating table said Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos