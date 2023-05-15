EU diplomat hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will withdraw their troops

This is an ongoing work that ensures progress, and the parties will have an opportunity to meet once again in Brussels and discuss all the issues. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, stated this during a press conference Monday dedicated to Europe Day and EU-Armenia relations, reflecting on the meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in Brussels Sunday and the subsequent statement.

All issues should be discussed at the negotiating table; and if Charles Michel's statement is read carefully, it will be see that the main message is exactly that, Wiktorin said.

She added that they have been working for the return of prisoners for quite a long time, Michel’s statement said that there is a general perception that the detainees will be released in the coming weeks, and Michel emphasizes that it is extremely important to guarantee mutual understanding in the sense that this work will continue, these people will be released through an accelerated process, and the rest is up for discussion.

The EU diplomat said they understand that it is extremely important to come to an agreement, but they hope that both sides will withdraw their troops, and everyone will start the border demarcation and delimitation, Wiktorin said.

She recalled that there will be a big meeting in June in Chisinau, then tripartite meetings are still expected.