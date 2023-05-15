News
Deputy FM: Azerbaijan troops’ withdrawal from Armenia is put on peace treaty
Deputy FM: Azerbaijan troops’ withdrawal from Armenia is put on peace treaty
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The issue of the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the territory of Armenia is not separated from the general issue, this issue is put on the peace treaty and included in other ongoing processes. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan stated this, responding to the question by Armenian News-NEWS.am on Monday.

According to him, there are provisions in the aforesaid peace treaty with Azerbaijan regarding border delimitation and unblocking of roads.

He explained that the peace treaty includes principles on the basis of which an attempt will be made to establish peace, and therefore, according to him, it is impossible to separate these issues from each other.

Hovhannisyan added that one of the most important and sensitive issues is to ensure the implementation of this peace treaty.

"One of our ‘red lines’ is that within the framework of unblocking communications, the railway must operate exclusively within the framework of Armenia’s legislation. Only after receiving clear guarantees on this issue can we talk about construction and other work," emphasized the Armenian deputy FM.

He recalled that a tripartite commission was set up together with Russia, its next meeting will be held in Moscow soon, and this issue is also discussed in a separate format.

"Efforts on all issues are made in parallel, they are not separate negotiations from each other. The goal is to ensure the peace process in our region," Hovhannisyan stressed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
