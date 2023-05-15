Deputy FM: Partners’ position is obvious regarding matter of corridor logic through Armenia

Regarding the corridor logic through Armenia, our partners did not use that term, which means that it is obvious what position the mediators have adopted. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan told this to reporters Monday, answering the question about Sunday’s tripartite meeting in Brussels.

A tripartite meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place Sunday in Brussels.

"One of our ‘red lines’ is that within the framework of unblocking communications, the railway must operate exclusively within the framework of Armenia’s legislation. Only after receiving clear guarantees on this issue can we talk about construction and other work," emphasized Armenian deputy FM.

Answering the questions about what the head of the EU Delegation to Armenia meant by announcing that Armenian troops were in one or two other places on the territory of Azerbaijan, Hovhannisyan noted: "It is not clear to me as well what it is about. Probably, it’s about the first Karabakh war [in the early 1990s]; it is necessary to look [at it] from this point of view. I find it difficult to say what it is about. It is an accepted format: making statements addressed to both sides. But it is obvious to everyone that in that period it is about the withdrawal of [Azerbaijani] troops from the territory of Armenia. The US, the EU, and other partners [of Armenia] have spoken about this. I believe it is obvious to everyone what it was about."

To the question that if a sign of equality is placed between the two parties, will that lead to an impasse, the Armenian deputy FM responded: "Partners make both targeted statements and statements addressed to both sides in order, as they say, to maintain contacts with the other side as well. Therefore, the situation is not the same as a year or two ago."