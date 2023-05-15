News
Monday
May 15
EU envoy to Armenia says she knows situation is difficult regarding visa liberalization
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia knows that the situation difficult with respect to liberalization of visas with the EU. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin stated this during a press conference Monday dedicated to Europe Day and EU-Armenia relations.

They need to get permission from all 27 EU member countries to start a dialogue, Wiktorin said, but adding that she know that the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is engaged and is currently interacting with those countries that have a few issues of concern that they need to discuss. She expressed a hope, however, that the process will resume soon.

According to the EU ambassador, they need to try to determine with the EU member countries to what extent the procedures for issuing visas can be simplified and improved.

Many European embassies have had problems getting back to normal after the covid pandemic, they have to try and see how the process will move forward, the fact that many travel agencies book all available slots in advance is a problem, that’s why the German embassy and Lithuania have changed their respective procedures, and it is very important to note that one doesn’t have to pay for an appointment, Wiktorin said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
