Armenia deputy FM does not know whether enclaves were discussed at Michel-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels
Armenia deputy FM does not know whether enclaves were discussed at Michel-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The main message of Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, is that Armenia and Azerbaijan should recognize each other's territorial integrity. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan stated this during a press conference Monday dedicated to Europe Day and EU-Armenia relations, reflecting on the meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the President of the European Council, in Brussels Sunday.

"It was about the borders that existed at the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union, which corresponds to the Almaty statement. On the other hand, of course, it was obvious that the meeting was aimed at achieving progress with concrete steps," Hovhannisyan said.

The Armenian deputy FM noted, however, he did not know whether the topic of enclaves was discussed at the aforesaid meeting.

As for the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Armenia, Hovhannisyan said that this concept was discussed not only by the EU, but also by a number of international partners.

A tripartite meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place Sunday in Brussels.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
