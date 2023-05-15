Andrea Wiktorin: There are 1 or 2 points where Armenia troops are in border areas

There are one or two points where the Armenia’s troops are in the border areas; there should be very clear border delimitation and demarcation. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, stated this during a press conference Monday dedicated to Europe Day and EU-Armenia relations, reflecting on her announcement that the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides should withdraw their troops.

As for the timeframe, this depends on the negotiations, Wiktorin added.

She expressed hope that meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the President of the European Council in Brussels Sunday gave a very fresh picture of all the discussed matter, and noted that a number of these matters will be further discussed at other levels.

Also, the EU diplomat expressed hope that they will reach a quality solution soon, and this will also lead to respect for territorial integrity, which implies the withdrawal of troops.

And to the question as to in which areas are the points where the Armenian troops should withdraw, Wiktorin responded that she is not familiar with the details, but she heard it from the negotiations.