Participants of rally called by Samvel Babayan demand to appoint him as Karabakh minister of state
Participants of rally called by Samvel Babayan demand to appoint him as Karabakh minister of state
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The participants of Monday’s rally called by Samvel Babayan, the chairman of the United Fatherland Party, have issued a statement demanding to appoint Babayan as Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State. The statement runs as follows:

Participants of the rally entitled "The people of Artsakh are the rightful masters of their destiny"

We, the participants of the rally taking place on May 15 of this year at Renaissance Square in Stepanakert, the capital of the Artsakh Republic [(AR)], declare:

Being deeply concerned about the military and political, social and economic, moral and psychological situation created in and around Artsakh,

Expressing disagreement with the inadequate activity of the authorities to the challenges and threats of Artsakh,

Expressing concern about the incoherent internal political unrest in Artsakh under conditions of existential danger,

As well as:

Considering acceptable the vision of a way out of the situation by Samvel Babayan, the chairman of the United Homeland Party, the second parliamentary force that received the public's vote of confidence as a result of the 2020 national elections,

We demand from the President of the Republic of Artsakh:

To appoint Samvel Andraniki Babayan to the position of Minister of State and, based on the legal regulations of the AR Law on Legal Regime of Martial Law, to endow him with corresponding powers.
