EU delegation clarifies Ambassador Wiktorin statement about EU monitoring mission in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia has provided a clarification to Monday’s statement by Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, about the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA). The clarification states as follows:

“The EU Delegation would like to make the following clarification regarding the press conference held today. The correct interpretation of the reply to the question about the EUMA observers is below.

“We ask all our media partners to use this translation. The full versions of the press conference with voiceover in English and Armenian will be published soon.

“‘Well, the reports are not shared with Armenia. They are not shared with Azerbaijan, nor they are shared with Armenia. But, as the mission is accompanied by the officers of the Ministry of Defense, the Armenian side is well aware of what they see. Naturally, they cannot be everywhere. So, they can only monitor something, then they report back to Brussels. But they cannot report on things that they have not seen.  Which is a rather logical element. So far with the latest incursion and hostilities they were not present on the ground… when the incursion happened. You have quite a long border and there is a schedule of the patrols. It is also not an intention that they had to be there while something happens. They are monitoring the border and they see what they see around the border, but it does not mean that they are actually on the spot when something happens.’”

Envoy to Armenia: EU monitoring mission was not in Sotk
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
