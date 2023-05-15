Security Council chief briefs NATO representatives on details of Armenia’s negotiations with Azerbaijan

During his working visit to Brussels, secretary of the Security Council (SC) of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on Monday met with the members of the Deputies Committee of the Permanent Representatives of NATO, the SC office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed matters related to the regional security environment. In this connection, the SC chief presented the security situation around Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, which contains risks of Armenian ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan. Also, Grigoryan called on the international community to react in order to prevent the above from happening.

In addition, the SC chief presented the details of the recent Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations in Washington and Brussels.

Furthermore, Grigoryan emphasized the commitment of the Armenian side to the normalization of relations with Turkey—and without preconditions.

The parties discussed as well the matters in connection with the development of the Armenia-NATO bilateral partnership.