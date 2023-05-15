News
Monday
May 15
Turkey to go to presidential runoff election
Turkey to go to presidential runoff election
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

None of the presidential candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes in Sunday’s elections in Turkey on May 14, and therefore second round of presidential voting will be held in the country. Ahmet Yener, Chairman of the Supreme Election Council of Turkey, said this on Monday live on Turkish television.

"The second round of presidential elections will take place on Sunday, May 28," he added.

According to him, as of 3:15pm local time, as a result of the opening of all ballot boxes, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won 49.51 percent of the votes, opposition alliance leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu—44.88 percent, and Ata Alliance representative Sinan Ogan—5.7 percent.

As a result, Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu will face each other in the presidential runoff.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
