Monday
May 15
Bayramov, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks' latest results
Region:Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Interfax reports, citing to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

They discussed the processes taking place in the South Caucasus and the latest results of peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Also, Bayramov and Cavusoglu conferred about the presidential and parliamentary elections held Sunday in Turkey.

In this connection, the Azerbaijani FM expressed his confidence that "brotherly Turkey will become even stronger with the results of these elections."
