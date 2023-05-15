Armenia PM: We tell Russians ‘we don’t want to hurt you but we can’t afford to come under sanctions ourselves’

Logistic chains of shipments are either broken or not functioning since the events in Ukraine began. Many goods that used to be directly shipped to Russia are now being shipped there through Armenia, Kazakhstan, and some other countries. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in an interview with Respekt magazine of the Czech Republic, when asked on the sanctions against Russia in context of the increase of Armenian exports to Russia, Armenpress reported.

“For example, drinks, which aren’t subject to sanctions, are no problem. Before February 2022 it was being shipped through Poland and Belarus, now they are shipped through Armenia. It’s not just about the change of routes; most of the European freight forwarders are refusing to directly cooperate with the Russian market. And Russian freight forwarders can’t deliver it to Poland. Thus, entirely new logistic routes were created, including through the territory of Armenia.

“But in terms of goods that are under sanctions, we try to be maximally transparent, we cooperate with the EU, US, even with Russia itself. We are a member of the EEU, and we have very close economic ties with Russia, and Armenian businesses like to participate in the programs that were created in the recent period. We gladly meet the Russian demand wherever there is a vacant spot.

“Sanctions are our red lines. And we are clearly telling this to the Russians: ‘we don’t want to hurt you, but we can’t afford to come under sanctions ourselves.’ There is no secret here,” the Armenian PM said.