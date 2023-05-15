Karabakh President on Samvel Babayan supporters’ demand: I have decided to take a step forward

Today, the President of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic (AR) conveyed to me the statement by the participants of the meeting held at Stepanakert's Renaissance Square. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan informed about this on Monday.

He added as follows: "Based on my obligations and powers assumed under the AR Constitution, out of respect for our citizens who participated in the meeting, taking into account their right to be heard, I decided to take a step forward. Therefore, I have suggested to the representatives of the meeting to start discussions and consultations from tomorrow on the proposals and programs presented by them.

"As before, so now I am ready to use everyone's knowledge and experience for the benefit of our country's security, peace and welfare of our people.

"At the same time, I emphasize that especially in these crisis conditions, we are obligated to show restraint, prudence and responsibility, guided exclusively by the interests of the Artsakh Republic and our people."

At the main square of Artsakh capital Stepanakert earlier on Monday, the supporters of Samvel Babayan, the chairman of the United Fatherland Party, submitted a demand to the Artsakh authorities to appoint Babayan to the post of Minister of State.