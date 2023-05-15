Armenia now has almost no relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, which should not remain like that: Pashinyan

EU leadership continues to ignore legitimate rights of people of Artsakh. Foreign Ministry of Artsakh

Israel and Sweden have normalized relations after 20 years of disagreement

Armenia PM travels to Iceland

Karabakh President on Samvel Babayan supporters’ demand: I have decided to take a step forward

Turkey to go to presidential runoff election

Armenia PM: We tell Russians ‘we don’t want to hurt you but we can’t afford to come under sanctions ourselves’

Bayramov, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks’ latest results

Karabakh presidential office: European Council President statement is disgraceful

Pressure on Armenia will increase, become tougher if Erdogan is reelected in Turkey, turkologist says

Security Council chief briefs NATO representatives on details of Armenia’s negotiations with Azerbaijan

EU delegation clarifies Ambassador Wiktorin statement about EU monitoring mission in Armenia

Participants of rally called by Samvel Babayan demand to appoint him as Karabakh minister of state

Envoy to Armenia: EU monitoring mission was not in Sotk

€2.6bn not something EU promised and should give to Armenia, ambassador says

EU ambassador to Armenia: Some international mechanism needed to ensure Karabakh people’s rights, safety

Andrea Wiktorin: There are 1 or 2 points where Armenia troops are in border areas

EU diplomat hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will withdraw their troops

Armenia deputy FM does not know whether enclaves were discussed at Michel-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels

EU envoy to Armenia says she knows situation is difficult regarding visa liberalization

Deputy FM: Partners’ position is obvious regarding matter of corridor logic through Armenia

Deputy FM: Azerbaijan troops’ withdrawal from Armenia is put on peace treaty

Deputy FM: EU monitoring mission in Armenia contributes to stabilization of situation

shamshyan.com: Gunshot marks found on car after shootings in Yerevan

EU ambassador says they support Armenia's territorial integrity

Lukashenko does not attend Belarus National Day event

Land Rover manufactures new all-terrain vehicle specifically for Red Cross

Bloc led by Erdogan's party getting majority in Turkey parliament

Karabakh MP: Azerbaijan actions do not aim to close Artsakh issue once and for all

TRT: Erdogan gets 49.35% of votes, Kilicdaroglu garners 45% after counting of all ballots

'Special roll' at US sushi restaurant blamed for killing 2

Tatoyan: Azerbaijan will not limit itself to Artsakh and has no intention of peace regardless of the Artsakh issue

US speaks about need for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement

Colomina: Encouraging news from Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

Charles Michel's words regarding Azerbaijan territory are edited on European Council website (PHOTOS)

Michel: Understanding achieved that several more detainees will be released in coming weeks

Armenia, Azerbaijan recognize each other's territorial integrity

Results of Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev trilateral meeting

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan is spreading disinformati

Polish LOT airline investigates drone incident

Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel meeting ends in Brussels

Vučić resigns as Serbian Progressive Party chairman

Two people die at ballot boxes in Turkey

Zelenskyy: Germany earmarked over 11 billion euros for Ukraine

MP: Iran and Egypt to restore relations

Philippines installs buoys in South China Sea

Peskov calls agreements basis for settlement in South Caucasus

Michel-Pashinyan-Aliev meeting starts in Brussels

Financial Times: G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas pipelines

RA MoD holds briefing with military attachés and EU observers

Member of Erdogan's party dies near ballot box

Fragile truce between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Artsakh president sends condolences to family of politician Murad Petrosyan

18 fires rage Russia's Tyumen region

Zelenskyy meets German President Steinmeier

Turkey deploys over 600 thousand policemen

Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev meeting starts in Brussels

3 earthquakes recorded off Kamchatka coast

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany to meet its leaders

Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections start today

Bison tears into tourist car in Yellowstone

Major road accident in Yerevan

Armenian PM holds informal meeting with Charles Michel

Cocaine found aboard Colombian "narco sub"

Ambassador-at-Large: Azerbaijani forces attack Armenia's sovereign territory

Borrell: World military spending hits record $2.2 trillion

Iran captures ISIS terrorist

Italian PM promises full support for Ukraine

"Fair Armenia" party to nominate Norik Norikyan as Yerevan mayor candidate

Poland detects air object flying from Belarus

Alen Simonyan leads delegation leaving for Minsk

Pakistan bans Facebook, YouTube and Twitter

Armenian FM briefs Derek Hogan on Azerbaijan's latest provocation

Borrell: EU should accelerate ammunition supply to Ukraine

Polish archaeologists uncover ancient bakery in Armenia

Ambassador Kvien: I heard heartbreaking stories from families of missing soldiers

Helicopter crashes in Russian Bryansk

Clashes erupt between neo-Nazis, anti-fascists and police in Melbourne

European Council publishes Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel meeting schedule

Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flight delayed due to technical malfunction

GOP members demand Biden take cognitive test

Fatal accident on Dalar-Aygestan road

Armenian PM Pashinyan leaves for Brussels

Belgium to open embassy in Armenia

G7 raises economic aid to Ukraine

Man pronounced dead by coroner revived at hospital

US Treasury Secretary to update Congress on default

US and Europe believe Ukraine's counteroffensive could boost talks

Borrell: It will be difficult to trust China

Blinken and Kuleba discuss Ukraine's counteroffensive preparations

80-year-old Armenian woman dies in attack on Rehovot in Israel

Ministry of Defense: There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night

20-year-old Narek Baghdasaryan was killed as a result of Azerbaijani attack

The Armenian side has one more wounded. Ministry of Defense

The intensity of fire in the direction of Verin Shorzha has decreased. Ministry of Defense

As a result of enemy fire Armenian side has 1 killed and 1 wounded. Ministry of Defence

The intensity of enemy fire has significantly subsided. Ministry of Defence

Azerbaijan continues to fire in Kut and Sotk areas

Azerbaijan also uses mortars in the direction of Sotk positions. Ministry of Defense

Turkish lira hits a new historic low