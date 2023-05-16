News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 16
USD
387.23
EUR
421.19
RUB
4.88
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.23
EUR
421.19
RUB
4.88
Show news feed
Volvo XC90 gets new body from startling Indian atelier DC2 Dilip Chhabria
Volvo XC90 gets new body from startling Indian atelier DC2 Dilip Chhabria
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Indian Dilip Chhabria, one of the most successful car designers in the world, has difficulties, but he still continues to work. His latest project, a 4-seater cross-coupe, was made on the basis of the Swedish Volvo XC90 crossover, Kolesa.ru reported.

DC2 Dilip Chhabria is the former DC Design company, founded at the turn of the last century by Indian designer Dilip Chhabria. On the official website of DC2 Dilip Chhabria, it was noted that during the 26 years of work, the company owned by his family created more than 800 design projects and released more than 5,000 cars, the most famous of which is the DC Avanti. We present other projects of DC Design, with which the reader can get an idea of Dilip Chhabria's taste.

Chhabria studied auto design in the US and worked at General Motors. In 2020, the Indian authorities charged Chhabria with fraud, falsification of documents and money laundering, and according to reports, the investigation of this case is not over yet. During that time, Chhabria founded a new company and continues to operate, manufacturing one-off and small-quantity cars based on stock cars. Chhabria works 12 to 14 hours a day and creates about 50 sketches a day.

The Indian company unveiled the cross-coupe at the beginning of May, based on the Excellence top-version. Outwardly, it can be seen only from the rear mirrors, whereas everything else is completely new. The large, gullwing doors have vents instead of roll-down windows, and the second-row passengers have no side windows.

The interior is completely new, but the front panel and electronics of the Swedish crossover have been preserved. The salon is divided into two parts, the type of Bugatti Chiron.

How much the DC2 Dilip Chhabria costs is not known, but the atelier is ready to inform potential buyers about the price upon personal enquiry.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Land Rover manufactures new all-terrain vehicle specifically for Red Cross
The Defender 130…
 BMW will launch new generation M2 CS sports car
It has been manufacturing two-door M2 since 2016…
 Skoda reveals schedule for introduction of its novelties
Also reminding that it is accelerating the pace of electrification of its model series…
 Car sales in EU increase by nearly 29% in March
According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association…
 smart #3: Crossover based on Geely platform, Mercedes-Benz design
The largest model of the smart brand…
 UK army to be armed with Land Rover Defender electric models
The Babcock International company will make such models…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos