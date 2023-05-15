Modest Kolerov: Armenia’s refusal of Karabakh is result of belief that Russia cannot deal with Transcaucasia

Events in Ukraine have no impact on Russia's opportunities in Transcaucasia. It seems to Armenia and Azerbaijan that Russia cannot deal with Transcaucasia; maybe. Russian historian and analyst Modest Kolerov said this in an interview with NEWS.am.
"Yerevan and Baku have come to the conclusion that Russia has no time for Karabakh, and Armenia's rejection of Karabakh is the result of that belief. The decision of Karabakh was already made by [Armenia’s PM] Pashinyan many years ago, not in favor of Karabakh," Kolerov said.
He added that Russia cannot do anything now that the mandate of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh has been decided.
The only scenario of salvation, according to him, is the extension of the peacekeepers' stay, the resolution of communication issues, and the resolution of the issue of the future of Karabakh Armenians' rights.
With all external official courtesy and correctness in bilateral relations with Russia, Azerbaijan, as noted by Kolerov, is inimical to Russia's actions in Ukraine.
"Baku perceives the events in Ukraine as an excuse to cause harm to Russia, to push Russia out of its influence in the region. Yerevan is also doing this, but Baku has the opportunity to help Kyiv and is helping," he explained.
Kolerov believes that a change of power in Turkey will not change anything in the country's foreign policy, but incumbent Erdogan's victory in the presidential election is more beneficial for Russia.