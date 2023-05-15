News
Armenia now has almost no relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, which should not remain like that: Pashinyan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that the main goal of Armenia's foreign policy should be the establishment of normal relations with all neighbors ARMENPRESS reports, Pashinyan said in an interview with the Czech "Respekt" magazine, answering the question about what lessons Armenia has learned in the last 15 months.

"Because of our complicated history, we have learned not to have normal relations with some of our neighbors. Changing that is vitally important to our country. It seems very simple, but its implementation is connected with dozens of problems. there are some psychological and practical problems. Such a message is not easy for the Armenian society to digest," said the Prime Minister.

He said that he recently spoke in the National Assembly about establishing diplomatic relations with Armenia's neighbors, and an opposition member objected, saying that the Prime Minister is speaking as if Armenia's neighbor is Sweden.

"I replied, it would be good if we study the history of Scandinavia and Europe. If we think that Scandinavia has always been as peaceful as it is now, we are wrong. At that time, I was opposed, they said that unlike in our case, there was no genocide in Scandinavia. Yes, there are many differences between us and Scandinavia, but I think the essence is clear: people make history," Nikol Pashinyan emphasized and added that Armenia has good relations with Georgia and Iran and should continue to improve those relations.

According to him, Armenia now has almost no relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, which should not remain like that.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
