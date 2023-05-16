News
New feature to be available to WhatsApp users
New feature to be available to WhatsApp users
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

WhatsApp is introducing the Chat Lock feature, which will enable private messages to be moved to a separate package that will require a password or biometric scan to open, and content from closed chats will be automatically hidden in notifications. This was noted in the messenger's official blog, RIA Novosti reported.

The Chat Lock function is another security measure, with the help of which you will be able to protect your private writings. After closing the chat, it will be moved to a separate package from the main screen. To unlock it, you'll need the device's password or a biometric scan, such as a fingerprint. The content of the messages will also be automatically closed in the notification, the message stated.

To close the chat, you need to click on the name of the interlocutor or the name of the group in the personal record, or and select the appropriate option. To make the chat visible on the screen, you need to swipe your finger slowly over it, enter your smartphone's password, or scan your biometric data.

In the coming months, they will be adding new features to this feature, including locking chats on connected devices and creating a password for closed chats that can be used instead of a smartphone password. They are already introducing the Chat Lock function, the company noted.
Photos