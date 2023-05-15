Baku advises EU ambassador to Armenia ‘not to interfere in the affairs of Azerbaijan’

Baku has advised the European Union (EU) ambassador to Armenia "not to interfere in the affairs of Azerbaijan."

"The EU ambassador's attempt to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs is unacceptable," said Ayhan Hajizadeh, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani foreign ministry, answering the question about the statements of Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia.

Referring to the statement by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Wiktorin said that the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh should be ensured, and an international mechanism should be created for this.

Hajizadeh stated that "Azerbaijan's position on this matter is well known."

"The statements of the ambassador of the European Union, which are an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, contrary to the norms and principles of international law, are unacceptable. The Karabakh region is the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, and, like other national minorities in Azerbaijan, the rights and security of Armenians living in the country will be ensured within the framework of Azerbaijani legislation. No one should interfere with the efforts of the Azerbaijani side to dialogue with Armenian residents. It is necessary to put an end to preconceived notions against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan," said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.