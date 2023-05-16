Newspaper: What scenario is considered for Samvel Babayan in Karabakh?

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Former Secretary of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Security Council Samvel Babayan recorded a complete fiasco yesterday. He had been preparing for a big rally for months, but yesterday he had managed to gather several hundred, at best, a thousand people at the [capital] Stepanakert [main] square.

Despite the criticism made against the authorities and the threats to take harsh measures, it is obvious that he was unable to apply pressure, achieve his goal; that is, to be appointed the state minister. But the authorities of Artsakh gave way and announced to start consultations with the entire political field. According to some information, the authorities of Artsakh were put under pressure from Armenia.

Our sources in Artsakh fear that after the ten-day consultations, Babayan will be appointed state minister, and the current state minister, Gurgen Nersisyan, who is related to Babayan, will return to the position of chief prosecutor. By the way, the position of the prosecutor is still vacant. It is said that with the appointment of Babayan, [Armenia’s PM] Nikol Pashinyan, who the previous day agreed to recognize Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan, will try to implement the last act of handing over Artsakh to Azerbaijan.

They are already discussing different scenarios that, first, "at the request of state minister Samvel Babayan," the Azerbaijanis will open the checkpoint, which will increase his reputation, but many people will leave Artsakh. Then he will demand the removal of the Russian peacekeepers, as they do not ensure their security. Then he will give permission to Azerbaijani companies for the operation of Artsakh mines, arguing that the money, in any case, will go to Artsakh's budget. And the Azerbaijanis will live in Artsakh with the right of landlords, and Artsakh will be de-Armenianized once and for all.

But a well-informed source said that the appointment of Samvel Babayan as the state minister is ruled out. At least as long as Arayik Harutyunyan is sitting in the chair of the [Artsakh] president.