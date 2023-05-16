This year’s International Museum Day to be held under theme ‘Museums, Sustainability and Well-being’

The International Museum Day is observed on May 18, and the respective European Night of Museums will be held on May 20, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia.
The theme for the 2023 International Museum Day edition is "Museums, Sustainability and Well-being," which once again reaffirms the critical role of museums in the sustainable development of communities and the formation of a prosperous society.
As authoritative institutions and key nodes in the universal social fabric, museums have a unique role to play in promoting positive change and contributing to sustainable development goals.
This year, the International Museum Day festive events will start Thursday and will continue until Saturday, with the European Night of Museums.
On Thursday, museums will be open to all visitors free of charge during museum working hours, and on Saturday—from 11am to 12am.
During the two days, a total of 116 museums of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), which have joined the International Museum Day as cultural dialogue platforms, will open their doors to the public, with multi-content events, offering visitors a variety of cognitive and educational thematic programs. Once again, the mission of museums will be re-evaluated in the context of modern challenges, preservation of cultural heritage, and formation of a prosperous society.
Armenia has joined the European Night of Museums since 2005.