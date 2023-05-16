Patel: US believes durable peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan is possible

The US believes that the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are important steps forward. Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, noted this at Monday’s Department press briefing, referring to the Brussels meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Obviously, the US was not a party to these talks. But as a follow-on to the talks that we hosted in Arlington, we continue to believe that these are important steps forward as we continue to find that a durable peace is possible between these two countries,” Patel said.

A tripartite meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Council President Charles Michel, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was held on May 14 in Brussels.