News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 16
USD
386.35
EUR
420.85
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.35
EUR
420.85
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
shamshyan.com: There are wounded after shootings, stabbing in Yerevan
shamshyan.com: There are wounded after shootings, stabbing in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Shootings and a stabbing took place in Yerevan on Monday, shamshyan.com reported.

Between 9:30pm and 10pm, Yerevan police received a call informing that shots were fired in an office and there were wounded people.

The police and investigators who arrived at the scene found a large amount of blood traces in the office and outside, three fired cartridges, a bullet, an electric shock device, and a cigarette pack with a yellow-green mass and a dropper.

An investigative team has been set up in connection with this incident.

Also, the police and investigators found out that a person with gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital, and another person with several stab wounds and was taken to another hospital from the scene of the incident.

The aforesaid office is used by a construction company.

The police found out that the wounded are Armen Antonyan, 38, and Artyom Smbatyan, 46.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan State Security Service announces detention of 2 ‘agents’ working for Armenia
They allegedly carried out intelligence-disruptive activities on the assignment of the Armenian special services…
 shamshyan.com: Pregnant woman among injured after road accident in Yerevan
Three cars collided nearby Dalma Garden Mall…
 shamshyan.com: Gunshot marks found on car after shootings in Yerevan
And five fired shells were found at the scene…
 Jury finds Donald Trump guilty of sexually abusing journalist E. Jean Carroll
In a luxury department store dressing room in the spring of 1996…
 Yerevan court acquits Igor Khachaturov, General Yuri Khachaturov’s son
General Khachaturov, former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)…
 Large-scale fires in the Urals destroyed almost 5.7 thousand buildings
The hardest hit was in Kurgan region...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos