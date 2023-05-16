shamshyan.com: There are wounded after shootings, stabbing in Yerevan

Shootings and a stabbing took place in Yerevan on Monday, shamshyan.com reported.

Between 9:30pm and 10pm, Yerevan police received a call informing that shots were fired in an office and there were wounded people.

The police and investigators who arrived at the scene found a large amount of blood traces in the office and outside, three fired cartridges, a bullet, an electric shock device, and a cigarette pack with a yellow-green mass and a dropper.

An investigative team has been set up in connection with this incident.

Also, the police and investigators found out that a person with gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital, and another person with several stab wounds and was taken to another hospital from the scene of the incident.

The aforesaid office is used by a construction company.

The police found out that the wounded are Armen Antonyan, 38, and Artyom Smbatyan, 46.