Azerbaijan State Security Service announces detention of 2 ‘agents’ working for Armenia

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has announced that it has detained two persons who allegedly carried out intelligence-disruptive activities on the assignment of the special services of Armenia.

As per the respective statement, “As a result of the taken measures, Rashad Ahmadov Ahmad (born in 1980), who was suspected of committing treason and planning to commit acts of terrorism and sabotage in Azerbaijan by settling in the territory of a third country and carrying out the tasks of Armenian special services, was detained and brought to criminal responsibility in the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

“It was determined that Rashad Ahmadov [together with Rovshan Amirov (born in 1991)] fulfilled the tasks given by the special services of the mentioned country to the detriment of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, state security and defense capability of the Republic of Azerbaijan by engaging in secret cooperation in exchange for financial interest. Based on the instructions given to him, together with other persons, he prepared video materials containing open calls to create enmity on ethnic and religious grounds in Azerbaijan and to break up the territorial integrity of the Republic. Those video materials were created by the Armenian special services and shared on Youtube channels operating in Azerbaijani language and other social networks under their control. Rashad Ahmadov, under the auspices of the Armenian special services, arranged for the distribution of 200 fake maps with fragmented descriptions of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, specially designed by the head of the Yerevan State University Garnik Asatryan and others, among the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the purpose of ethnic separatism,” also reads the statement disseminated by the Azerbaijani mass media.