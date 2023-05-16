Annual Penderecki Contemporary Classics' Festival concludes in Yerevan

The annual Penderecki Contemporary Classics' Festival concluded with a symphonic concert in Yerevan.
During this concert, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra performed the works by contemporary composer.
Pianist Hayk Melikyan also performed with the orchestra.
The concert was led by conductor Sergey Smbatyan.
Established in 2019, the Contemporary Classics' Festival has been named after legendary Polish composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki since 2022.
Penderecki was one of the most prominent figures in the second half of the 20th century and in contemporary classical music. He has left behind a large-scale creative legacy and enjoyed a great reputation throughout the world as a composer and conductor.