Mnatsakan Safaryan: Armaments from Russia have not reached Armenia

Armenia is guided in the negotiations with Azerbaijan by the creation of international mechanisms related to the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh. At the moment, negotiations are going in that direction and there were announcements about it. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mnatsakan Safaryan stated this while speaking with reporters Tuesday in the National Assembly of Armenia.

Referring to Security Council secretary Armen Grigoryan's statement that Armenia did not receive the weapons it paid for from Russia, the deputy FM said: "The work is in progress, the weapons really haven't reached Armenia. We are trying to continue the work, there is nothing to add."

The deputy FM, however, did not say why these weapons had not reached Armenia yet.

And when asked how much money was paid to the Russian side for these weapons, Safaryan urged to contact the Ministry of Defense of Armenia in that regard.