News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 16
USD
386.35
EUR
420.85
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.35
EUR
420.85
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
9 medical patients in severe condition are ambulanced from Karabakh to Armenia
9 medical patients in severe condition are ambulanced from Karabakh to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Nine medical patients in severe condition were transferred Tuesday from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to specialized medical centers in Armenia—along with seven companions, escorted by Russian peacekeepers, and on ambulances, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Due to the impossibility of transportation between Artsakh and Armenia in recent weeks, more than 100 medical patients in Artsakh have been deprived of the opportunity to receive medical assistance in Armenia, and the transportation of 25 of them is a high priority.

The transfer of patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities, as well as the supply of medicine to Artsakh from Armenia, through the mediation of the Red Cross, have stopped since April 29.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia permanent delegate: UNESCO mission needs to be urgently sent to Karabakh, neighboring areas
Ambassador Christian Ter-Stepanian delivered an address at the 216th meeting of the UNESCO Executive Board…
 Armenia deputy FM on Karabakh-Azerbaijan international mechanisms: There are several options
The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has always been recognized, Mnatsakan Safaryan stated…
 EU leadership continues to ignore legitimate rights of people of Artsakh. Foreign Ministry of Artsakh
President of the European Council indulges Azerbaijan in using the suffering of the people of Artsakh as a political tool...
Mher Grigoryan briefs Christine Weigand on Lachin corridor blockade’s severe consequences for Karabakh children
The deputy PM received the UNICEF Representative to Armenia…
 ‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ initiative members hand signatures to embassies in Armenia, to government
A member of this initiative told reporters that the goal of this action was to make Karabakh's voice heard to organizations…
 Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Moscow slated for May 19
The Armenian deputy foreign minister said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos