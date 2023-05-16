9 medical patients in severe condition are ambulanced from Karabakh to Armenia

Nine medical patients in severe condition were transferred Tuesday from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to specialized medical centers in Armenia—along with seven companions, escorted by Russian peacekeepers, and on ambulances, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Due to the impossibility of transportation between Artsakh and Armenia in recent weeks, more than 100 medical patients in Artsakh have been deprived of the opportunity to receive medical assistance in Armenia, and the transportation of 25 of them is a high priority.

The transfer of patients from Artsakh to Armenia’s medical facilities, as well as the supply of medicine to Artsakh from Armenia, through the mediation of the Red Cross, have stopped since April 29.