Borrell: EU continues engagement towards lasting peace, security in South Caucasus

European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he had a “good” exchange of views with Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a meeting held in Brussels on Monday.
“Good exchange with FM Bayramov Jeyhun. Welcomed resumption of trilateral meetings hosted by the European Council president, discussed its outcomes & way forward and exchanged views on EU-Azerbaijan relations. The EU continues engagement towards lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus,” Borrell wrote on Twitter.