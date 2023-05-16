Deputy FM on exchanging Azerbaijanis ‘lost’ in Armenia: Too early to talk about that

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan considers the talks about exchanging the Azerbaijanis who were "lost" in Armenia with the Armenian prisoners of war held in Baku to be premature.
"It is still too early to talk about that. Only the arrangement was announced, I cannot provide details", Safaryan said while speaking with reporters Tuesday in the National Assembly of Armenia.
As for the statement by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, that the detainees will be released in the coming weeks, Safaryan said he expects the respective actions by the European Union.
"This should also be done by them. If he makes such a statement, perhaps there will be steps on their side," Safaryan emphasized.