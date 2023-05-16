News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 16
USD
386.35
EUR
420.85
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.35
EUR
420.85
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
US State Department: Azerbaijan is destroying Armenian spiritual heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh
US State Department: Azerbaijan is destroying Armenian spiritual heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The US Department of State has released the 2022 Religious Freedom Report of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). In particular, in the report, Azerbaijan is on the list of countries under special watch.

In 2022, the state of religious freedom in Azerbaijan had negative dynamics. The government continued to exercise considerable control over religious figures, continuing to prosecute and detain them.

It is noted in the report that at the end of last year, 19 people were imprisoned in Azerbaijan for their religious beliefs. Local human rights organizations also say that the government continued to use physical violence, detain, and imprison religious activists, and that many of the arrests of religious activists—including on drug charges—were political in nature.

The report points as well to the destruction of the Armenian spiritual heritage by Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh territories now under the control of Baku.

International bodies and other organizations continue to question the willingness of the Azerbaijani government to protect and preserve the religious and cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories under Azerbaijani control, the report adds.

In February, the then minister of culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov  announced the creation of a working group to remove the "fake" Armenian apostolic inscriptions from churches. But apparently, after international outrage, the government abandoned the plan, and in March, the European Parliament condemned Azerbaijan's continued policy of destruction and denial of Armenian cultural heritage in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, the report notes.

USCIRF recommends that the US government provide funding to the United States Agency for International Development and the US embassy in Azerbaijan to restore, preserve, and protect places of worship and other religious or cultural sites in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Siranush Sahakyan: European side is attempting to ensure Azerbaijani criminals’ exchange for Armenian POWs
Taking into account the interests of Azerbaijan, said the president of the International and Comparative Law Center…
 Konstantin Zatulin: Only idiot can now hope Armenians, Azerbaijanis will come together in Karabakh
"The ‘black role’ of the current government of Armenia and [PM] Pashinyan himself is that they are trying to push the people to leave the Nagorno-Karabakh compatriots to the whims of fate," said the Russian MP…
 Ambassador Kvien: I heard heartbreaking stories from families of missing soldiers
US Ambassador to Armenia Kvien met the families….
 Armenia human rights advocate: Instead of 33, we have additional 80 captives in Azerbaijan
Regarding the number of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan, it is easier for the Armenian authorities to communicate with the authorities of Azerbaijan and Turkey if they speak with their official figures, Siranush Sahakyan said…
 Siranush Sahakyan: Arbitrary killings of Armenians increased in Azerbaijan
This proves that the events of 2020 gave rise to impunity [in Azerbaijan], added the attorney and human rights activist…
 Siranush Sahakyan: About 6,000 Azerbaijan special forces stationed on Armenia-Karabakh border
The human rights advocate said she is sure that the task of these special forces is to destroy the military units of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos