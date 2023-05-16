News
Ombudsperson briefs Germany envoy on confinement conditions of Azerbaijan soldiers detained in Armenia
Ombudsperson briefs Germany envoy on confinement conditions of Azerbaijan soldiers detained in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Anahit Manasyan on Tuesday hosted German Ambassador Viktor Richter, and deputy mission chief Eric Tintrup.

The Defender presented the programs being implemented in prevention of domestic violence, protection of the rights of the child, as well as women empowerment.

Also, Manasyan presented in detail the issues that were raised during the fact-finding activities in Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces, the human rights violations in Armenia’s border communities as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression, the humanitarian issues as a result of the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, and the issues related to prisoners of war and missing persons. Moreover, the Defender presented the details of her visit to the Azerbaijani servicemen who are detained in Armenia, the status of the protection of their rights, and the conditions of their detention.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to the protection of the rights of national minorities were discussed, too.

In addition, the Defender presented to the German ambassador the details of her recent visit to Strasbourg.

Ambassador Richter, for his part, highly valued the priorities of the Defender’s activities.

The effective cooperation formed between the Human Rights Defender’s Office of Armenia and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung/Foundation was also highlighted.

The interlocutors agreed to strengthen and expand the cooperation in a number of domains of mutual priority.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
