Iran official: Silk Road will be revived

“Good agreements” have been reached with financial-credit associations of neighboring countries to participate in Iran’s rail and port projects, the Iranian minister of roads and urban development said, adding that the Silk Road will be revived, Tasnim reported.

Mehrdad Bazrpash wrote in a post on social media on Tuesday that good agreements were made in the 17th annual exhibition and conference of “the Middle East Rail” held in Abu Dhabi regarding Iran's export of technical and engineering services and participation of Iranian companies in rail projects of regional countries as well as investment of finance-credit associations of neighboring countries in Iran’s rail and port projects.

He went on to say that the Silk Road will be revived.

Bazrpash, who also heads the Iran-UAE Joint Economic Commission, traveled to Abu Dhabi on Monday at the official invitation of the UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, for attending the 17th annual exhibition and conference of “the Middle East Rail.”