Prosecutor General’s Office studying media reports on record amount of drugs ‘to be sent’ to Armenia

The Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia is studying the media reports regarding the Italian authorities’ confiscation of a record amount of 2.7 tons of cocaine allegedly to be transported to Armenia.

Taking into account the function of prevention of crimes in Armenia by the latter’s law enforcement agencies, Armenian News-NEWS.am inquired from the Prosecutor General's Office whether they are collaborating with the respective Italian authorities to find the alleged importers of this record amount of drugs to Armenia, as well as the possible connection of Armenian citizens to this transaction related to the drug business

"The prosecutor's office is studying the publications available in the press on the subject," Arevik Khachatryan, head of the public relations department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia, told us.

A record amount of cocaine was seized in the Port of Gioia Tauro of Italy, as part of the fight against international drug trafficking. According to the ANSA news agency, the drug packages were hidden in two containers from Ecuador that were carrying 78 tons of bananas. The cocaine was intended to be sent to Armenia through the Georgian Port of Batumi. This seized drug was of "extremely high quality and in excellent condition" and would have provided drug traffickers with an income of more than 800 million euros.

According to international reports, Armenia is considered a transit country in terms of illegal drug trafficking, through which drugs are transported from Afghanistan, Iran, and some other countries to Europe and Russia.