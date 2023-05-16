The RA Investigative Committee and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation signed a Memorandum of Cooperation

Cooperation between the RA Investigative Committee and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US Department of Justice is entering a qualitatively new phase. The Central Committee of the Republic of Armenia reports.
On May 16, the RA Investigative Committee signed a memorandum of cooperation between the two structures, which was signed by Arsen Ayvazyan, Deputy Chairman of the RA Investigative Committee, and Mrs. Heather Berg, Legal Attaché of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the US Department of Justice, in Armenia and Georgia.
The Chairman of the RA Investigative Committee Argishti Kyaramyan and the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the USA to the Republic of Armenia Christina Alison Quinn were present at this important event.
The memorandum of cooperation is aimed at combining the efforts of the RA Criminal Investigation Department and the US FBI in the fight against transnational crimes and increasing their efficiency.
It refers to the fight against cybercrime, kidnapping, organized crime, illegal international activities in the economic, financial, and banking spheres, including money laundering, all forms of illegal migration, trafficking, as well as other types of crimes.
On the basis of the memorandum, the cooperation will be carried out through the implementation of coordinated operations, the exchange of information in the field of law enforcement, the strengthening of existing cooperative ties between the parties, as well as methodological support in the field of professional capacity development.