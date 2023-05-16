News
Secretary of Armenian Security Council discussed situation around Karabakh with Kolomina 
Secretary of Armenian Security Council discussed situation around Karabakh with Kolomina 
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Secretary of Armenia's Security Council had a working lunch with Adviser to NATO Secretary General for the North Caucasus and Central Asia Xavier Kolomina during his working visit to Brussels on May 16. The Security Council of Armenia reports. 

The secretary presented the security situation around Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and touched on the consequences of Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor.

Grigoryan also presented the latest developments in the negotiation process on the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the development of the Armenia-NATO bilateral partnership.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
