Show news feed
Mirzoyan briefs Latvia FM on situation in Karabakh, Armenia-Azerbaijan talks
Mirzoyan briefs Latvia FM on situation in Karabakh, Armenia-Azerbaijan talks
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics in Reykjavik on Tuesday, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the meeting, issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation were discussed, highlighting mutual high-level visits and regular consultations between the foreign political departments of the two countries.

Thoughts were exchanged on the priorities of Latvia's presidency in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. In this connection, FM Mirzoyan expressed hope that they will also address today's challenges, emphasizing the readiness for continuous close cooperation in matters of ensuring human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Agenda matters of Armenia-EU partnership were also addressed.

Issues of regional stability and security were discussed, too. In this regard, FM Mirzoyan presented to his Latvian colleague the latest developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this context, it was emphasized that provocative and aggressive actions by Azerbaijan do not contribute to efforts to establish lasting peace in the region. The importance of addressing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, the return of Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan, and some other humanitarian issues was emphasized.

Also Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed the political will of the Armenian side to achieve peace and stability in the South Caucasus.
