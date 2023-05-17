News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 17
USD
386.35
EUR
420.85
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.35
EUR
420.85
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Karabakh FM: Europe should not have forgotten Armenians besieged in Artsakh
Karabakh FM: Europe should not have forgotten Armenians besieged in Artsakh
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Europe should not have forgotten the Armenians besieged in Artsakh. The minister of foreign affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) stated this in a briefing with reporters on Tuesday, referring to the tripartite meeting held in Brussels on May 14.

According to Sergey Ghazaryan, there are values that Europe promotes, but does nothing to protect those same values in Artsakh.

And a number of rights of the people of Artsakh are not just wishes, but specified points in various parts of the negotiation process that started in the 1990s, Ghazaryan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mirzoyan met with the head of Cypriot Foreign Ministry
The importance of resolving the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh was stressed...
 Mirzoyan briefs Latvia FM on situation in Karabakh, Armenia-Azerbaijan talks
The Armenian FM met with his Latvian colleague in Reykjavik…
 Armenia permanent delegate: UNESCO mission needs to be urgently sent to Karabakh, neighboring areas
Ambassador Christian Ter-Stepanian delivered an address at the 216th meeting of the UNESCO Executive Board…
 Armenia deputy FM on Karabakh-Azerbaijan international mechanisms: There are several options
The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has always been recognized, Mnatsakan Safaryan stated…
 9 medical patients in severe condition are ambulanced from Karabakh to Armenia
They were escorted by Russian peacekeepers…
 EU leadership continues to ignore legitimate rights of people of Artsakh. Foreign Ministry of Artsakh
President of the European Council indulges Azerbaijan in using the suffering of the people of Artsakh as a political tool...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos