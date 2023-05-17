Karabakh FM: Europe should not have forgotten Armenians besieged in Artsakh

Europe should not have forgotten the Armenians besieged in Artsakh. The minister of foreign affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) stated this in a briefing with reporters on Tuesday, referring to the tripartite meeting held in Brussels on May 14.
According to Sergey Ghazaryan, there are values that Europe promotes, but does nothing to protect those same values in Artsakh.
And a number of rights of the people of Artsakh are not just wishes, but specified points in various parts of the negotiation process that started in the 1990s, Ghazaryan added.