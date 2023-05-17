Newspaper: Samvel Babayan’s getting active storms Karabakh domestic politics

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Artsakh Security Council former secretary Samvel Babayan’s getting active has stormed the domestic political field of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. Since the previous day, internal political disagreements have started in the authorities-opposition field. Babayan's rally the previous day was stopped after [President] Arayik Harutyunyan’s announcement that he was starting political consultations. The opposition field does not want to participate in them.
We were told that the NA [(National Assembly)] opposition has suspicions that Babayan and Harutyunyan are working together, so they don't want to get into that game. They believe [that] if the president is ready to meet the demands of the thousands of people who came out to the [capital Stepanakert’s main] square for Samvel Babayan's rally, why doesn't he meet the demands of the thousands of former state minister Ruben Vardanyan's rally on May 9?
(...) Ruben Vardanyan and the 4 forces of the parliament, together with extra-parliamentary forces and NGOs, have presented to the [Artsakh] authorities a plan to get out of the crisis. In order not to aggravate the domestic political situation, Harutyunyan may start consultations with those united around both Babayan and Vardanyan and the plans presented by them.